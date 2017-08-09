‘Bollywood Under the Stars’ outdoor movie in Surrey this week

A scene from the movie “Chennai Express.”

SURREY — It’s “Bollywood Under the Stars” time again in Newton.

The annual outdoor movie night, presented by South Asian Family Association (SAFA), happens on Friday, Aug. 11.

The movie starts at 6:30 p.m. — a couple hours before dusk – at Newton Athletic Park, 7395 128th St., Surrey.

This year’s feature film is Chennai Express, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

In the action/adventure comedy, “Rahul, who is asked to immerse his late grandfather’s ashes in Rameshwaram, unwillingly boards the Chennai Express and finds himself entangled with Meena, the daughter of a don.”

The event is billed as a free outdoor movie experience for everyone, with English subtitles.

“Bring your family, friends, lawn chairs and blankets. Arrive early, visit vendors to purchase merchandise and snacks,” event organizers say.

“Please be seated early.”

SAFA is a non-profit organization that aims to highlight the South Asian community and culture.