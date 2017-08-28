Big Bang actress fakes upset with beau’s ‘infidelity’ while in Langley

Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny, came to watch boyfriend Karl Cook compete in World Cup at tbird.

Kaley Cuoco (Big Bang Theory’s Penny) and boyfriend Karl Cook, an American show jumper, were in Langley this weekend. Karl was competing at Thunderbird Show Park, in the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping event. (Instagram)

Kaley Cuoco, one of the stars of the hugely popular Big Bang Theory, was here. She was in Langley this past weekend.

No, she’s not part of the multiple film shoots going on around town – that we’re aware of, at least.

Rather, the 31-year-old actress was in town for an equestrian event at Thunderbird Show Park, and to support her beau Karl Cook.

Cook is an American show jumper who was in town riding in the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping at tbird, an event he won last year on his 12-year-old mare Tembla. At that time he called the event his favour “West Coast show.”

This time out, he and his sweetie, were in town. And the pair had some fun with an almost life-sized picture of Cook hanging on the equestrian grounds.

Apparently Cuoco posted Saturday on Instagram a snapshot of both her and Cook pointing up to the said picture and wrote: “Wow. @mrtankcook riding another woman right under my nose. He’s not even trying to hide it. It’s like he wants me to find out �� �� (can’t wait to see this duo compete in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier @thunderbirdshowpark ) #thunderbirdshowpark #longines#ridetoparis #feiworldcup ⚡️��.”

Not surprising, the post attracted a fair amount of attention, including comments like:

“Good luck keeping my fingers crossed that he rides the other woman all the way to the win.”

“May the force be with you (the force, of course, is the horse)!”

“Hope you’re enjoying Tbird!”

“Your stories where you bug him relentlessly are hilarious. You 2 are so cute.”

“I was too chicken to say hi to you and Karl today at tbird. I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve seen you in and I always laugh at your posts. You are hilarious (plus I have a pitbull too :)). I’m a big fan. Karl did awesome today. Was a beautiful day and event!”

Is there more to this story?

