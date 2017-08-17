Beer fest at Surrey City Hall Plaza

SURREY — Beers will be poured at Surrey City Hall Plaza on Saturday afternoon during an event presented by a Vancouver radio station.

The inaugural Battle of the Brews Beer Fest, backed by 102.7 The Peak, runs from 2 to 5 p.m., featuring beer tasting and food sampling.

“Attendees will get the chance to help vote on their favourite beers and all ticket proceeds from the event will go to Athletics 4 Kids and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society youth initiatives,” according to a post on the radio station’s website.

“Tickets are now $50 (+ s/c) for general addmission and include your entrance, souvenir tasting mug, all your Beer samples, all your food samples and water. That means you dont have to pay extra for beer tickets, everything is included!”

