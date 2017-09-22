Annual Scarecrow Festival kicks off Saturday

Scarecrows will be on display from Sept. 23 until Oct. 31

The festival’s scarecrows range from the weird to the wonderful. Here, a Pete the Dragon scarecrow has made itself comfortable on the nursery’s roof. (Submitted)

Art’s Nursery’s annual Scarecrow Festival will kick off this Saturday, Sept. 23, in an all-day event.

The family friendly fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the nursery, located at 8940 192 Street.

The event will feature music, crafts and DIY demonstrations. Local vendors will also set up booths with artisan crafts and foods for festival-goers to enjoy.

And, of course, you’re welcome to tour the nursery to take in the creative and comical scarecrow collection. More than 50 Surrey and Langley businesses have sponsored scarecrows this year, and they can be found throughout Art’s Nursery from Sept. 23 until Oct. 31.

After you take in the scarecrows, perhaps you’ll be inspired to visit the “Build-a-Crow” station, which will open on Saturday and run until Oct. 31. For a minimum $12 donation, community members are welcome to come on down and build their own scarecrow.

This year the scarecrows are supporting three charities: The Versatiles, a group of senior entertainers from Cloverdale that travels to seniors’ facilities in Surrey and Langley to perform comedy and musical acts; the Semiahmoo Animal League, which provides animal therapy to at-risk youth; and L’Arche, which supports programs and housing for people with developmental disabilities.

For more information on the scarecrow festival, visit www.artsnursery.com.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter