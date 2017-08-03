Actors wanted for Fright Nights at Playland haunted attraction

‘Deformed boogeymen’ and other characters are part of the show

A scene from the annual Fright Nights at Playland.

Like to scare people? This job’s for you – but hurry to get your application in.

Planners of the annual Fright Nights at Playland are looking for actors for this year’s haunted attraction.

“We are seeking cast members that have a passion for the Halloween events industry, acting and the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) to help us scare the wits out of our Fright Nights guests!” event planners say in a job posting.

The wage is $12.50 an hour, according to Stacey Cheverie, a PNE publicist, and first interviews for the jobs will be conducted from Aug. 21 to Sept. 7.

Applications must be submitted via the PNE website by Sunday, Aug. 6, at pne.ca/jobs.

Hired help will dress in costume and act out an assigned role.

Available roles include “insane asylum-committed patients,” “experimental psychotic doctors,” “deformed boogeymen” and, of course, “zombies (fast and slow moving).”

Job requirements include completion of Grade 11 by Aug. 1, 2017, and current related acting/drama experience or education, including a high school drama program.

Training will take place on Sept. 24, with up to two training days required. “All attraction (roles), inside and outside, require full availability throughout the entire event,” job posters say.

Fright Nights at Playland runs from Oct. 6 to 31 this year.