‘A guitarist’s guitarist’ picks his way to Surrey for free clinic/concert

Peppino D’Agostino will perform and speak at music store in Whalley

Guitarist Peppino D’Agostino in a photo posted to his website, peppinodagostino.com. (Photo: Jarek Pepkowski)

SURREY — One of the world’s best acoustic guitarists is coming to a Surrey music store for a clinic/concert.

Italian fingerstyle player Peppino D’Agostino will perform and speak at the Whalley location of Long & McQuade on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Acoustic Guitar magazine once called D’Agostino “a guitarist’s guitarist known as much for his technical skills as for his writing, (he is) one of the most capable composers among fingerstyle guitarists.”

Readers of Guitar Player magazine once voted him Best Acoustic Guitarist, and Acoustic Guitar’s People’s Choice Awards earned D’Agostino a bronze medal for Best Acoustic Album of All Time, for “Every Step of The Way.”

“His signature Seagull acoustic guitar has been voted among the ten best signature guitars by Guitar Player magazine,” notes a post on the store’s Facebook page.

“Peppino gives guitar workshops, master classes and seminars worldwide. Top leading publishers such as Truefire, Alfred Publishing, Hal Leonard and Acoustic Guitar Magazine Books have published his compositions and instructional methods. To date Peppino has recorded 18 CDs, performed in over 30 countries at international festivals and concert halls.

“He has shared the stage with such greats as Larry Carlton, Eric Johnson, Tommy Emmanuel, Leo Kottke, Martin Taylor, Roland Dyens, David Tanenbaum and many more. D’Agostino’s latest solo CD, “Penumbra,” was released by Mesa Blue Moon Recordings.”

The event in Surrey on Nov. 9 runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at 13785 104th Ave., Surrey. Admission is free. To reserve a seat, email rclark@long-mcquade.com.

That week, D’Agostino is touring to several stores in the Long & McQuade chain, including Victoria, Nanaimo, North Van and Kamloops. Later this month, he’ll visit Hong Kong, Beijing, Bangkok and other Asian cities.



