Guitarist Peppino D’Agostino in a photo posted to his website, peppinodagostino.com. (Photo: Jarek Pepkowski)

‘A guitarist’s guitarist’ picks his way to Surrey for free clinic/concert

Peppino D’Agostino will perform and speak at music store in Whalley

SURREY — One of the world’s best acoustic guitarists is coming to a Surrey music store for a clinic/concert.

Italian fingerstyle player Peppino D’Agostino will perform and speak at the Whalley location of Long & McQuade on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Acoustic Guitar magazine once called D’Agostino “a guitarist’s guitarist known as much for his technical skills as for his writing, (he is) one of the most capable composers among fingerstyle guitarists.”

Readers of Guitar Player magazine once voted him Best Acoustic Guitarist, and Acoustic Guitar’s People’s Choice Awards earned D’Agostino a bronze medal for Best Acoustic Album of All Time, for “Every Step of The Way.”

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

“His signature Seagull acoustic guitar has been voted among the ten best signature guitars by Guitar Player magazine,” notes a post on the store’s Facebook page.

“Peppino gives guitar workshops, master classes and seminars worldwide. Top leading publishers such as Truefire, Alfred Publishing, Hal Leonard and Acoustic Guitar Magazine Books have published his compositions and instructional methods. To date Peppino has recorded 18 CDs, performed in over 30 countries at international festivals and concert halls.

“He has shared the stage with such greats as Larry Carlton, Eric Johnson, Tommy Emmanuel, Leo Kottke, Martin Taylor, Roland Dyens, David Tanenbaum and many more. D’Agostino’s latest solo CD, “Penumbra,” was released by Mesa Blue Moon Recordings.”

The event in Surrey on Nov. 9 runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at 13785 104th Ave., Surrey. Admission is free. To reserve a seat, email rclark@long-mcquade.com.

That week, D’Agostino is touring to several stores in the Long & McQuade chain, including Victoria, Nanaimo, North Van and Kamloops. Later this month, he’ll visit Hong Kong, Beijing, Bangkok and other Asian cities.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Fibre Flare event returns to South Surrey
Next story
Movie about murdered Surrey teen Maple Batalia debuts here this month

Just Posted

VIDEO: Snow angels and playful pets after snow falls in Surrey

Did you have fun in the snow? Send us your photos and videos.

TEDxChilliwack looking for next year’s speakers

WATCH: Last year’s ‘potty-training cows’ video highlighted by TED International

Jason Wallace pleads guilty to manslaughter in Langley killing

Robert Keith Green shot and killed in Langley in October 2016

Literary greats, emerging writers applaud Surrey International Writers’ Conference

Annual conference brings 700 writers, poets, volunteers together from around the world

VIDEO: Single-lane traffic on Johnston Road in White Rock

Construction reduces traffic flow near major entrance to city

South Surrey Nite of Champions gala raises $110,000 for KidSport

Baseball-themed event held Thursday evening at Hazelmere Golf Course

Teen whose body was found on Silver Creek farm remembered fondly

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon

Vancouver police probe death of woman found at Spanish Banks

A woman was found near the concession area at about 7:30 a.m. Friday

Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

UPDATED: Snow expected to hit Metro Vancouver on weekend

Temperatures could drop to as low as -3 to -4 C in some parts of the Lower Mainland Friday night

WATCH: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

More than 48,000 B.C. residents provided feedback to the Province on how to roll out the legalization and regulation of cannabis in 2018.

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

Langley City honouring Canadians who fought in the Battle of Vimy Ridge

Friday morning ceremony at Douglas Park included sign unveiling, Vimy sapling and plaque

‘A guitarist’s guitarist’ picks his way to Surrey for free clinic/concert

Peppino D’Agostino will perform and speak at music store in Whalley

Most Read