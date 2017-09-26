3 THINGS TO DO in Surrey: ‘PianOpera’ concert, a Deja Vu market and one tree-planting ‘party’

1. The South Surrey-based Bergmann Piano Duo (Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann) keys up for the return of the Classical Coffee Concerts series, performed on select Thursday mornings at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre through the fall and winter months. The season-opening “PianOpera” concert, set for 11 a.m. on Sept. 28, will feature duet arrangements of favourite opera music, including Mozart’s “Magic Flute” and Rossini’s “Barber of Seville,” among other compositions, with a post-performance chat with the musicians to follow. Tickets range from $25 to $32 via tickets.surrey.ca or 604-501-5566. The Bergmanns, by the way, are also the artistic directors of the long-running White Rock Concerts, which opened last Friday (Sept. 22) with a “Vienna Masters and More” performance and continues on Oct. 20 with music by The Rolston String Quartet. Check whiterockconcerts.com for details.

2. The Show Barn at Cloverdale Fairgrounds will be filled with vintage treasures, collectibles, antiques and handmade items on Saturday (Sept. 30) during a Deja Vu Vintage Market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 45 local vendors will be at the event, which features live music by Brad Hadley. Look for more details, including a list of vendors and admission rates, at dejavuvintagemarket.com.

3. Help plant 500 native trees and shrubs this Saturday (Sept. 30) during a National Tree Day “planting party” at Surrey Nature Centre, at Green Timbers Park (14225 Green Timbers Way, Surrey). Live music, a scavenger hunt contest, nature-related activities, a free barbecue lunch for all the planters (while supplies last) and other activities are planned for the all-ages event, presented by the City of Surrey, the Government of Canada, Tree Canada and CN. It all happens from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more info, call 604-502-6065.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

