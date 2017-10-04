3 THINGS TO DO in Surrey: Another ‘Mom’s the Word,’ some ‘insane’ inflatables and a Newton walk

Our “Three Things to do in Surrey” list for Oct. 4:

1. “Mature themes, nudity and strong language” are promised in Mom’s the Word 3: Nest 1/2 Empty, which kicks off the Arts Club Theatre Company’s 2017-18 season at Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage. From Oct. 10 to 22, the hit comedy updates the mature-women stories of five characters, played by Jill Daum, Alison Kelly, Barbara Pollard, Deborah Williams and Beatrice Zeilinger on a current tour of Metro Vancouver theatres. For two decades, the venue at Bear Creek Park been a stage for multiple Mom’s the Word shows, including the original, sequel and remix, and the Nest 1/2 Empty edition should prove just as popular. “Their kids are grown, their marriages have ‘evolved’ and their bodies are backfiring,” show promoters explain. “Filled with insights, secrets and ribald humour, this show is both hysterical and deeply touching.” Special performances during the run in Surrey include Opening Night Wednesday (arrive early for pre-show appies), a First Friday gathering (tickets for Oct. 13 include post-show dessert and coffee and a chance to meet the actors) and Paint at the Play Art Camp (come to the 4 p.m. show on Oct. 14 and arts centre staff will entertain your kids aged six to 11). For tickets and more show details, call 604-501-5566 or visit tickets.surrey.ca.

2. Generators will be pumping up some big-time inflatables at Cloverdale Fairgrounds for the Insane Inflatable 5K, set for Saturday morning (Oct. 7). Judging by a video of the action, the event sure looks like a lot of fun, with a course filled with what’s advertised as “the world’s largest and most extreme inflatable obstacles ever produced.” Spectators can attend for free to watch partipants be “a kid at heart, and insane by choice.” Get involved by clicking on insaneinflatable5k.com/event/vancouver-bc.

3. October looks like a busy month for Newton BIA, which is hosting a Communty Coffee (Oct. 11), an inaugural State of Newton forum with local MLAs (Oct. 20) and the Halloween-themed Spooktacular Newton event (Oct. 21). First up, on Oct. 6, is another Community Walk, a chance for people to help connect with others while cleaning up the neighbourhood. The morning stroll starts Friday at 10 a.m. at the Starbucks at #800-7380 King George Blvd., Surrey. Walk the streets, pick up trash and report problem sites “while building community.” Participants are asked to register in advance by emailing nasrin@newtonbia.com. For more info, call 604-593-2294 or visit newtonbia.com.



