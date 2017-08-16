Greater Vancouver Zoo celebrates 47 years in Aldergrove

The Greater Vancouver Zoo will celebrate its 47th anniversary this weekend.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 19 and Sunday Aug. 20 activities at the 120-acre Aldergrove zoo at 5048 264 St. will include airbrush tattoos, Angela Brown’s Nylon Zoo, Wipe Out and the Adrenaline Obstacle.

A birthday cake will be served at noon.

The 120-acre site opened as the Vancouver Game Farm on Aug. 20, 1970.

It was operated as a family business by Pat Hines and his wife Ann, then their daughter Eleanor and husband Hugh Oakes until it was sold to new owners in 1991.

The Game Farm then became known as the Greater Vancouver Zoological Centre, adding new animal enclosures, the miniature train, picnic park and other features.

In 1999, the name changed again to the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

RELATED: The best summer job ever

RELATED: New owner for Aldergrove zoo

dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com