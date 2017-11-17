White Rock/South Surrey food bank seeking seasonal fare

Peninsula food bank officials are appealing to those who are hoping to help make Christmas a little brighter for those less fortunate, to do so sooner rather than later.

In short, while donations received after Dec. 11 certainly won’t go to waste, they also won’t be distributed in time for the holiday.

“We tend to get people sort of rushing in Christmas Eve,” Jaye Murray, manager of Sources’ White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank, said.

“We really like to get our donations in a little earlier so we can use them.”

The food bank, located at 2343 156 St., distributes food to around 600 clients on a weekly basis, providing two day’s worth of sustenance per person, along with extras for school-age children and babies.

Murray said even more extras go into the Christmas hampers, including turkeys, but there are some items that can’t be provided without the community’s help.

“We’re buying the meat, we’re buying the dairy, we’re buying the fresh fruits and vegetables,” Murray said.

Donations of special items such as juice, stuffing, gravy, coffee and hot chocolate “would be wonderful.”

At the food bank last week, volunteers were bustling about checking inventory, organizing donations and distributing food items to clients.

While the shelves appear loaded with all manner of items, from tomatoes to mac and cheese, Murray said the facility’s stocks are actually low.

“We don’t have as much food… compared to last year,” she said, noting that despite the influx of people into the area, many don’t know the food bank even exists.

“I think in South Surey/White Rock, the need is hidden. We have a lot of working poor, pensioners – people who never expected they’d need to come to a food bank.”

Holiday food drives, such as those held by local high school and elementary students, go a long way to fill the need, Murray said. Already, thousands of pounds of non-perishables have been received, and more is expected.

For example, proceeds from a longtime White Rock Blues Society tradition will help stock the shelves. Set for 6-11 p.m. at The Rhumba Room in South Surrey (1160 King George Blvd.), admission to the 11th annual Yuletide Blues Show is $15 plus two non-perishable items.

For more information on that event, visit www.whiterockblues.com

As well, the Surrey Eagles host food-bank-focused games, Murray said.

Murray said food bank clients will receive the Christmas extras Dec. 12-14. For those wanting to donate specifically for the holiday, the deadline is Dec. 11.

She noted that gift hampers are not part of the food bank’s Christmas mandate, however, such items will not be turned down. Murray is toying with setting up a gift room for clients; if not, the items will be handed over to the Salvation Army for distribution.

Donations to the food bank are accepted between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.