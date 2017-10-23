Participants – both costumed and not – take part in Sunday’s Great Pumpkin Run/Walk, which raised more than $90,000 for an all-abilities park in White Rock. (Gemini Visuals Creative Photography photo)

White Rock’s Pumpkin Run raises over $90K

Annual Peace Arch Hospital Foundation event held Sunday in support of planned all-abilities park

The Peace Arch Hospital Foundation’s 11th Great Pumpkin Run/Walk was hit with what organizers called “a tidal wave of support” Sunday, as the annual fall event raised more than $90,000 for the all-abilities, all-ages park planned for White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park.

Rain did little to dampen the spirits of the more than 1,000 participants who took part – many of them wearing Halloween costumes, as is the event’s long-standing tradition. People completed either a five- or one-km route.

“A little rain doesn’t slow our community down, and the sun came out just as the event got underway,” said Peace Arch Hospital Foundation executive director Stephanie Beck in a news release.

“The collective spirit of generosity was palpable as 1,000 people came together to help us fund a brand new outdoor green space designed to get people off their couches and be active and healthy.”

The top male runner on the five-km route was Matthew Harriman, while the fastest female runner was Patience Lister. The top male and female cardiac-rehab patient participants were David Hercun and Janet Redford, while Mees van Haeff was the first youth to complete the five-km race and Benjamin Lister was the first youth to cross the finish line on the one-km route.

This year’s top youth fundraiser was Natalie Catroppa, a news release notes, while the top adult fundraiser was Fred Kikhosrowkiany. As a team, White Rock Optometry raised $12,644, while the team representing Peace Arch Hospital’s Cardiac Rehab raised $4,865.

New to this year’s event was the Peace Arch Toyota Haunted House – complete with a Harry Potter-themed ‘Hogwarts’ section for younger children, and a scarier Elm-Street-themed part for teens and adults.

“Every year our events team tries to up the ante from the previous year,” Beck said. “The haunted house was truly spectacular and I tip my hat to the entire organizing committee for putting it together.”

Television meteorologist and Semiahmoo Peninsula resident Mark Madryga served as the event’s MC.

The all-abilities park expects to break ground in early 2018. More information can be found at www.pahfoundation.ca/park

 

White Rock's Pumpkin Run raises over $90K

Annual Peace Arch Hospital Foundation event held Sunday in support of planned all-abilities park

