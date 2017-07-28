White Rock Princess Party sold out

More than 700 people expected to attend annual event

Tracy Holmes photo Princess Elsa and Belle pose for a photo with PAN publisher Dwayne Weidendorf (left) and editor Lance Peverley Tuesday. The royal pair will be among stars of this year’s White Rock Princess Party, taking place Saturday at Centennial Arena.

The eighth annual White Rock Princess Party has sold out.

More than 700 people are expected to attend the event at Centennial Arena this Saturday; event organizers are targeting $30,000 as their fundraising goal.

Two of the event’s stars – Princess Elsa and Belle – dropped by Peace Arch News Tuesday, posing for a photo with PAN publisher Dwayne Weidendorf and editor Lance Peverley.

Other royalty to be in attendance Saturday are Prince Charming, Moana, Cinderella and Princess Anna.

Funds raised will benefit the White Rock Fire Fighters Charity Association’s efforts to build an all-abilities park in the community.