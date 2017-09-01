White Rock market scholarships awarded

Mary Hartwell Scholarship 2017 recipients Savannah Hatch (left) and Kirsten Johnston (right) with White Rock Farmer’s Market manager Helen Fathers and scholarship presenter David Hawkins. (Contributed photo)

The winners of this year’s Mary Hartwell Scholarship have been announced.

White Rock Farmers’ Market Society celebrated Kirsten Johnston and Savannah Hatch in a formal presentation by the late Hartwell’s husband, David Hawkins, at the market Sunday morning (Aug. 27), also attended by market manager Helen Fathers, and society directors Mark Antunes and Marie-Claire Rucquoy.

Johnston and Hatch each received a $500 grant towards their education.

In a news release, officials described applicants for the 2017 awards as “truly outstanding.”

This is the sixth year the grants have been provided. Hartwell, who died in 2011 at the age of 59, was a passionate supporter of the market and served as a market society director.

The latest round of funds bring to $13,000 the amount that has been donated to students who are pursuing careers in farming, culinary and food-related studies.