White Rock RCMP will host their Cram the Cruiser toy drive on Dec. 3 and 6. (Contributed graphic)

White Rock Christmas toy drive set

RCMP partner with Salvation Army on annual event

White Rock RCMP will once again be collecting toys to help brighten Christmas for families in need.

Their ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event is set for 3-6 p.m. Dec. 3 outside the Nature’s Fare market in Central Plaza (15100 North Bluff Rd.), where police, volunteers and Santa will be on hand to receive donations of new, unwrapped toys.

For those who want to donate but can’t make it out that afternoon, a second opportunity is set for 6-10 a.m. on Dec. 6. Crime prevention co-ordinator Julia Everett said those interested can simply drop off their donation in front of the White Rock RCMP detachment (15200-block of Pacific Avenue) on their way to work or school.

Free coffee will be provided during the Dec. 6 drive-by event, courtesy of Laura’s Coffee Corner.

The toys are to be distributed by the Salvation Army.

