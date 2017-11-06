WATCH: Remembrance Day video features Cloverdale cenotaph, Veteran’s mural

19-year-old Cloverdale filmmaker Parker Leiper asks you to remember

Cloverdale’s Parker Leiper, 19, has produced a short video feature for Remembrance Day, asking the community to take a moment and remember on Nov. 11.

The video, funded by AjM Disposal Services Ltd., features shots of the Cloverdale cenotaph and Veteran’s mural, which will be the location of Surrey’s largest Remembrance Day event this Saturday.

Leiper is Creative Director and Founder of Jacadia Films, a Vancouver-based video production start-up that films, edits and produces short films. Leiper graduated from Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School in 2016, and he has contributed to the Cloverdale Reporter’s Remembrance Day coverage in the past.


