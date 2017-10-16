WATCH: Orchid growers vie for best bloom in Brookswood

Orchid growers from across B.C. and Alberta converged on Langley over the weekend for the annual Fraser Valley Orchid Society show.

The flower show at the George Preston Recreation Centre in Brookswood included growers from clubs on Vancouver Island, the Okanagan, and Vancouver.

“It’s fun raising them, trying to get them to bloom, it’s quite a challenge,” said Yolanda Breck, of the FVOS.

This year the best in show went to a bloom from Alberta.

Judging by the size of the plant, it might be decades old, said Monica DeWit, one of the judges of the competition.

WATCH: What makes the best bloom?

Growers can spend years coaxing their plants along, trying to make conditions perfect for them to bloom. If the light and conditions aren’t correct, they may get a leafy green plant but no blossoms.

Some orchids need a rest period, or a drop in temperature at the right time, to bloom.

Then there’s timing, noted Breck.

“Everyone hopes that maybe they have the orchid that will win a ribbon,” said Breck. But getting it to bloom just before the competition can be tricky.

The local FVOS meetings are held to share knowledge and allow people to buy orchids from other growers.

They meet every Tuesday before the fourth Wednesday of the month at George Preston Rec Centre.

