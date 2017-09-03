Walk for the Cats in Derby Reach next Sunday, Sept. 10

C.A.R.E.S coordinator Allison Chapman held Jax, one of the Milner cat shelter’s resident felines. The shelter’s annual Walk for the Cats fundraiser is happening Sept. 10 at Derby Reach Regional Park in Fort Langley. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Cat people take note: there’s an opportunity to get some exercise while at the same time raise some much-needed funds for feline friends next Sunday (Sept. 10) in Fort Langley.

The C.A.R.E.S. 14th annual Walk for the Cats takes place at at Derby Reach Park and benefits C.A.R.E.S. (Canadian Animal Rescue & Extended Shelter) a cat shelter in Milner.

Registration (minimum $20 in pledges) is from noon to 1 p.m. An easy, five-kilometre walk gets underway at 1 p.m.

Direct links to pre-registration, pledge forms, and registration fees and donations can be found at www.carescatshelter.com.

Last year was the most successful Walk for the Cats in the event’s history, with roughly 80 participants helping to raise in the neighbourhood of $11,000.

After the walk, a free barbecue and prizes for the top three pledges are offered.

“This is an important event for the cats,” C.A.R.E.S. fundraising chair Clive Ellis said. “Without raising money to pay for all her expenses and the expenses of all the other cats, they would have no future.”

About C.A.R.E.S.

Formed in 1993, C.A.R.E.S. provides shelter for stray, abandoned and unwanted cats in a safe, loving, cage free environment.

C.A.R.E.S is a no-kill shelter, so its cats will stay there for as long as it takes to find them permanent homes; some have been at the shelter for more than a decade.

Directions to Derby Reach

From Langley: Go north on 200 St., turn right on 96 Avenue, turn left on 208 Street and right on Allard Crescent. Derby Reach Park is on the left. Watch for the yellow gate.

From Fort Langley: Turn left on 96 Avenue. Follow 96 Avenue until McKinnon Crescent. Turn onto McKinnon. Follow McKinnon until Allard Crescent. Turn right onto Allard Crescent and follow until you arrive at Derby Reach Park.