Yoga instructors are being sought for a program aimed at helping teenage girls who are struggling to overcome challenges with substance-use. (David De Lossy/Thinkstock photo)

Volunteers sought to lead ‘trauma-informed’ yoga classes for teens

Training program set for Dec. 8-10 in Surrey

Volunteer yoga instructors are being sought for a program aimed at helping teenage girls who are struggling to overcome challenges with substance use.

The program is part of a two-year pilot project run by Yoga Outreach, funded by the Department of Justice Canada, to evaluate the benefits of adding “trauma-informed yoga” as an intervention.

The project is to evaluate the impact on such things as self-regulation and impulse control for justice-involved youth within a drug-treatment program. As well, the pilot is to provide training to support staff within facilities receiving TIY programming, and evaluate the effects of yoga-based tools within their work with youth and for their own self-care.

Volunteers are being recruited to provide weekly trauma-informed yoga classes.

According to a news release, the volunteers will be required to complete the Yoga Outreach Core Training TM, an 18-hour course that “empowers qualified yoga teachers with the skills to build trauma-informed yoga classes for individuals facing multiple barriers, including domestic violence, PTSD, addictions, incarceration and mental illness.”

“This project is a huge step towards our goal of removing the barriers of access to yoga and to support our most vulnerable community members in navigating, what are often, very complex lives,” Delanie Dyck, Yoga Outreach executive director, said in the release.

The next training program is to be offered Dec. 8-10 at Healing Movements Yoga Centre, 13042 84 Ave. Cost is $360 ($310 before Nov. 17); proceeds support providing trauma-informed yoga within mental-health facilities, addiction-recovery centres, prisons and other social-service agencies in B.C. Scholarships are available.

To apply, or for more information, email delanie@yogaoutreach.com, call 604-385-3891 or visit www.yogaoutreach.com

Previous story
‘Fraser Valley Goes to War’ talk in Surrey features local historian

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey father, journalist’s ‘only hope’ to beat cancer is costly trial

Friends, family hope to raise more than US$500K to ‘help Kev live’

UPDATE: No arrests after Cloverdale shooting

Police say this was the 47th shooting in Surrey so far in 2017, which is a decline from last year

Cloverdale ice complex construction delayed

North Surrey project is on target, but contractor prices are coming in high for Cloverdale’s arena

WATCH: Remembrance Day video features Cloverdale cenotaph, Veteran’s mural

19-year-old Cloverdale filmmaker Parker Leiper asks you to remember

Hawthorne park’s fate to be decided today

Opponents say Surrey council ‘signing the death of their political career’ if they approve controversial plan

VIDEO: New overdose campaign hopes to ‘start the conversation’

Talk to loved ones about their drug use before it’s too late, Fraser Health urges

LETTER: First Nations defending their waters

Response to Tom Fletcher from salmon farm occupiers

‘Fraser Valley Goes to War’ talk in Surrey features local historian

‘Canucks in Khaki’ book author at Cloverdale rec centre on Nov. 18

B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740

Two tickets over three years could net fines of up to $2,000

Millennials more likely to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person

Study finds ‘alarming rate’ of OD deaths among young Indigenous people in B.C.

Indigenous people are 13 more times likely to die of drug OD related deaths

New Cirque du Soleil show combines talents of gymnasts and skaters

Crystal comes to Abbotsford Centre for eight shows in April

Giants hold off Kamloops Blazers to earn weekend split

Vancouver’s 5-4 win in Kamloops Saturday highlighted by fine goaltending, balanced scoring

Lower Mainland cities top investment lineup: report

Should you buy and hold, rent to own, or fix to flip?

Most Read