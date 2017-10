Dance routine participated by groups across the world

A number of zombies unearthed themselves Saturday to participate in the Thrill the World event at South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre.

The group in South Surrey danced simultaneously with other ‘zombies’ across the world to Michael Jackson’s hit song, Thriller.

Organizers collected donations and canned food items for the Surrey Food Bank at the event.

Last year, more than 6,400 zombies in 22 countries participated in the event, which launched internationally in 2006.