VIDEO: Surrey couple carves almost 300 pound pumpkin

It’s an annual Halloween tradition for the Cloverdale couple

A Cloverdale couple carved this pumpkin, which was so big they had to gut, carve and display it in the back of their pick-up truck. (Photo submitted)

The bigger, the better.

That’s Brooke and Brent Wilhelmson’s idea when they hunt for their massive pumpkin every year.

The Cloverdale couple has made it their goal to find, gut and carve a huge pumpkin every Halloween.

This year their jack-o’-lantern was almost 300 pounds, says Brooke.

The couple’s pumpkin was so huge it had to be gutted, carved and displayed on the back of their black pick-up truck.

The final touches were done just in time for trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.

The Wilhelmson’s find their beast of a pumpkin at Abbotsford’s Willow View Farms.

It’s a tradition the couple has had for at least six years.

Why do they do it?

Brooke explains.

“We don’t have kids to take trick or treating so my husband, the biggest kid of all, loves to see the amazement of all the trick or treaters that come by each year for the wow factor really.”

