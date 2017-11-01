A Cloverdale couple carved this pumpkin, which was so big they had to gut, carve and display it in the back of their pick-up truck. (Photo submitted)

VIDEO: Surrey couple carves almost 300 pound pumpkin

It’s an annual Halloween tradition for the Cloverdale couple

The bigger, the better.

That’s Brooke and Brent Wilhelmson’s idea when they hunt for their massive pumpkin every year.

The Cloverdale couple has made it their goal to find, gut and carve a huge pumpkin every Halloween.

This year their jack-o’-lantern was almost 300 pounds, says Brooke.

See also: PHOTOS: Surrey gets spooky for Halloween

See also: PHOTOS: Surrey gets dressed up for Halloween

The couple’s pumpkin was so huge it had to be gutted, carved and displayed on the back of their black pick-up truck.

The final touches were done just in time for trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.

The Wilhelmson’s find their beast of a pumpkin at Abbotsford’s Willow View Farms.

It’s a tradition the couple has had for at least six years.

Why do they do it?

Brooke explains.

“We don’t have kids to take trick or treating so my husband, the biggest kid of all, loves to see the amazement of all the trick or treaters that come by each year for the wow factor really.”

Did you carve a huge pumpkin this year? Or maybe just a really cool one?

Click here to email us your photos.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Heritage rail in Cloverdale creates Halloween fun for families

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey couple carves almost 300 pound pumpkin

It’s an annual Halloween tradition for the Cloverdale couple

Court date set for Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Couple faces 28 charges of sexual assault, sexual touching of a minor

Cloverdale dentist fined, suspended after ‘incompetently’ practicing dentistry

Complainants alleged his treatments caused harm, unnecessary pain

Two charged in relation to violent assault in Abbotsford

Woman, 46, found ‘severely beaten’ on Oct. 12

VIDEO: Surrey home destroyed in ‘suspicious’ fire Halloween night

Home was ‘just a ball of flames’ when Surrey fire crews arrived

Surrey urged to address light pollution after fountain lit up 17th floor condo

A Surrey resident wants city council to ‘lead the way’ in light pollution as city continues to grow

Unknown toxic green opiate causes seven overdoses in Vancouver

Vancouver Coastal Health warns users not to use alone

20,000 homes without power due to downed line in Langley

Neighbourhoods in Lower Mainland impacted include Mission, Maple Ridge, Abbotsford and Langley

Upgrades now in place along Sea to Sky Highway

The highway from Metro Vancouver to Whistler sees more than 29,000 vehicle trips every day

Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay

UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says delaying it is off the table

VIDEO: Knife attack sends New Westminster man to hospital

Police arrested two suspects after Halloween assault

5 to start your day

A Surrey house fire, what could replace the Massey Tunnel and more

VIDEO: New York mayor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

Most Read