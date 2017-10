Not all of us get to do what we love for a living. Glassblower Robert Parkes isn’t one of those people.

“Sometimes I wake up in the morning and I give my head a shake,” he said. “I can’t believe I get to do this for a living.”

Check out this video that gives you a glimpse inside of Parkes’ ‘Loafing Shed’ glassblowing studio.

Video editing completed by our intern, Brianna Menzies-Vaught.