VIDEO: Police, ICBC focus on distracted Peninsula driving

Auxiliary const. Colin Webb talks to a driver on 28 Avenue Wednesday afternoon about the dangers of distracted driving. (Aaron Hinks photo)

To remind the motoring public of the risk associated with distracted driving, Surrey RCMP, White Rock RCMP and ICBC partnered in awareness initiatives in front of two Peninsula schools today.

Officers and volunteers blocked the roadway in front of both Sunnyside and White Rock elementaries and told drivers of the “Think of Me” campaign.

Officers issued drivers handmade warnings created by the students as a reminder of the dangers of distracted and inattentive driving, which now contibutes to more motor-vehicle deaths per year than drunk driving.

According to ICBC, distracted driving is responsible for the deaths of approximately 78 people per year. In contrast, approximately 66 people are killed each year as a result of impaired driving.

Although police were prepared to issue tickets, the event served more as an awareness campaign, ICBC road safety co-ordinator Karen Klein told Peace Arch News while standing beside 28 Avenue, in front of Sunnyside Elementary.

“I think everybody is on their best behaviour seeing as how police are quite visible here with their volunteers,” Klein said.

“But they are letting people know, when they have conversations with them, what the infractions are for distracted driving and if people could just please take a break from their phone as they are driving.”