Video: Langley Baha’i community celebrates 200th anniversary

Langley resident Parvin Shaikholeslami left Iran just two months before the 1979 Iranian Revolution that saw the installation of the Ayatollah Khomeini as the country’s Supreme Leader.
As a third-generation member of the Bahá’í faith, she had every reason to expect the rise of the Shia Muslim leader would only make things worse for the already-persecuted religion.
Fears of increased repression since the Ayatollah rose to power have come to pass, she says.
“We still have friends in prison.”
Now a Canadian citizen and resident of Langley since 1988, Shaikholeslami is among the 70-members who belong to the Local Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of Langley District.
On Saturday, Oct. 21, the Langley Baha’i community will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the “Twin Birthdays” of the two who are central to the history of the faith.
The Langley event will take place in the Township of Langley Fraser River Presentation Theatre, on the fourth floor at 20338 65 Ave.