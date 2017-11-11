VIDEO: Hundreds gather at Cloverdale Cenotaph for Surrey Remembers ceremony

Second World War veteran Reginald Wise and Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Marvin Hunt show pages from Wise’s photo album, which includes photos from his time as a sniper with British commandos in Italy during the 1940s. (Sam Anderson)

Hundreds gathered in Veteran’s Square in Cloverdale this morning for the “Surrey Remembers” service.

The event, organized by the Cloverdale Legion, draws a crowd of visitors every year.

There was a service, which included music and prayer, and two minutes of silence at 11 a.m., after which wreaths were laid at the foot of the Cloverdale Cenotaph.

Cloudy skies hung above the ceremony, and rain broke just as the colour guard began to lead the RCMP officers, emergency services personnel and cadets out of the square, following the close of the services.



