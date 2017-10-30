VIDEO: Ghosts and goblins on parade in Ocean Park

Ocean Park was alive with all manner of ghosts, goblins, pirates and princesses Saturday, as the Ocean Park Community Association hosted its 7th Annual Halloween Parade.

Families trick-or-treated around Ocean Park Village storefronts before heading to the community hall for some post-parade fun.

The event was supported by local businesses.

In advance of Oct. 31, ICBC issued a reminder to motorists and trick-or-treaters alike to be extra cautious on the roads Tuesday.

Noting that statistics show there are typically 25 per cent more crashes on Halloween, drivers are advised to slow down and be extra vigilant at intersections, particularly between 5 and 9 p.m.; trick-or-treaters should wear bright, well-fitting costumes, travel in groups and follow the rules of the road.