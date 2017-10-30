Trick-or-treaters participate in the 7th Annual OCPA Halloween Parade Saturday. (Chris Laird photo)

VIDEO: Ghosts and goblins on parade in Ocean Park

Community association hosted 7th annual Halloween event Saturday

Ocean Park was alive with all manner of ghosts, goblins, pirates and princesses Saturday, as the Ocean Park Community Association hosted its 7th Annual Halloween Parade.

Families trick-or-treated around Ocean Park Village storefronts before heading to the community hall for some post-parade fun.

The event was supported by local businesses.

In advance of Oct. 31, ICBC issued a reminder to motorists and trick-or-treaters alike to be extra cautious on the roads Tuesday.

Noting that statistics show there are typically 25 per cent more crashes on Halloween, drivers are advised to slow down and be extra vigilant at intersections, particularly between 5 and 9 p.m.; trick-or-treaters should wear bright, well-fitting costumes, travel in groups and follow the rules of the road.

Previous story
HISTORY: Surrey Centre Cemetery a wealth of history
Next story
Surrey piper wins Glenfiddich solo piping competition for second time

Just Posted

Surrey school district needs help to fight vandalism

The district spent $317,052 to repair vandalism last year.

Supreme Court rejects appeals in Dziekanski police-perjury convictions

Polish man died after he was tasered by police at Vancouver International Airport

UPDATE: Man arrested after Surrey stabbing

Police say suspect and victim, both in their 30s, knew one another

Surrey piper wins Glenfiddich solo piping competition for second time

Cloverdale resident Jack Lee won the award in 2003, then again this past weekend

HISTORY: Surrey Centre Cemetery a wealth of history

From Surrey’s pioneers to wartime heroines, Surrey Centre Cemetery holds many stories

Former Surrey Eagle Danton Heinen scores first two NHL goals

Langley native scores twice for Boston Bruins Thursday night against San Jose Sharks

VIDEO: ‘Married to Canada’ merges dance styles for show in Surrey

Sudnya Dance Academy and Surrey India Arts Club collaborate for Nov. 11 event

Victoria a Royal pain for Giants

Vancouver delivers better effort, but still falls twice to Victoria in WHL action

Inquest to be held into fatal police shooting of Burnaby man

Travis Rood died in March 2015 after police responded to a report of a stabbing

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.

Victoria, White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Campbell River reached record temperatures Sunday

5 to start your day

Pugs get spooky, Pitt Meadows city councillor resigns following sex assault conviction and more

Whitecaps, Sounders play to scoreless draw in first leg of MLS West semifinal

Vancouver and Seattle combined for just one shot on target in a scoreless draw

Astros blast by Dodgers 13-12 in 10th, lead World Series 3-2

Game six takes place Tuesday

Most Read