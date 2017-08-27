VIDEO: Ghostbusters gather in Langley today to help the wildfire relief effort

Donations are being collected in exchange for photos with the Ghostbuster team.

Callie Huber, four of Langley, just recently received a Ghostbusters jumpsuit. Her father George is a member of Ghostbusters of BC. Like her father, Callie has a hug fan of Ghostbusters, watching all the cartoons and movies, over and over again. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

A toy store in Langley City is host to some serious Ghostbuster fans today.

In conjunction with Ghostbusters of BC, Toy Trader owner Matthew Purdy is hosting a wildfire relief fundraiser this afternoon.

Until 4 p.m., people can have their photos taken with some of the province’s most die-hard Ghostbuster fans. All decked out in costume, a team of about 13 are posing for photos by donation to the BC wildfire relief.

Today’s event, assuming organizers raise at least $600, will feature one of the Ghostbusters being slimmed.

If you want to drop by and help ensure they surpass that total, the store is located at 19880 Langley Bypass.