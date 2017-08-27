Callie Huber, four of Langley, just recently received a Ghostbusters jumpsuit. Her father George is a member of Ghostbusters of BC. Like her father, Callie has a hug fan of Ghostbusters, watching all the cartoons and movies, over and over again. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

VIDEO: Ghostbusters gather in Langley today to help the wildfire relief effort

Donations are being collected in exchange for photos with the Ghostbuster team.

A toy store in Langley City is host to some serious Ghostbuster fans today.

In conjunction with Ghostbusters of BC, Toy Trader owner Matthew Purdy is hosting a wildfire relief fundraiser this afternoon.

Until 4 p.m., people can have their photos taken with some of the province’s most die-hard Ghostbuster fans. All decked out in costume, a team of about 13 are posing for photos by donation to the BC wildfire relief.

Today’s event, assuming organizers raise at least $600, will feature one of the Ghostbusters being slimmed.

If you want to drop by and help ensure they surpass that total, the store is located at 19880 Langley Bypass.

