VIDEO: Ghostbusters gather in Langley today to help the wildfire relief effort

A toy store in Langley City is host to some serious Ghostbuster fans today.
In conjunction with Ghostbusters of BC, Toy Trader owner Matthew Purdy is hosting a wildfire relief fundraiser this afternoon.
Until 4 p.m., people can have their photos taken with some of the province’s most die-hard Ghostbuster fans. All decked out in costume, a team of about 13 are posing for photos by donation to the BC wildfire relief.
Today’s event, assuming organizers raise at least $600, will feature one of the Ghostbusters being slimmed.
If you want to drop by and help ensure they surpass that total, the store is located at 19880 Langley Bypass.