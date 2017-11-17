VIDEO: Community Leader Awards honour Surrey’s unsung heroes

SURREY —The Now-Leader’s 15th annual Community Leader Awards celebrated the building blocks of our community and honoured the city’s unsung heroes on Thursday (Nov. 16).
The awards recognize people in our city who selfless, dedicated and courageous – and who may not often receive recognition for it.
The event was held at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel and was hosted by Steve Dooley and Rachel Nelson from Simon Fraser University.
CLICK HERE (flip to page 45) to read about all the nominees and to find out more about the inspiring event.
I am grateful for being recognized at the 2017 @SurreyNowLeader #community #leader #awards Ceremony in the "Above and Beyond" category. pic.twitter.com/X1wHkUnGud
— Kal Dosanjh (@Kal_Dosanjh) November 17, 2017
Honoured to be here supporting my mom, a #communityleader nominee for the @SurreyNowLeader #CLA awards pic.twitter.com/eIpmrosAzj
— Laney B (@unityinaction) November 17, 2017
One #proudmomma moment again! Congratulations my @daka_x #CommunityLeaderAwards Community Builder Category #SurreyBC @SkyTrain4Surrey @joelonbusiness #FilipinoCanadian pic.twitter.com/nyeAXuF4sf
— Narima Dela Cruz (@narimadc) November 17, 2017
beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter