VIDEO: Community Leader Awards honour Surrey’s unsung heroes

The Now-Leader’s 15th annual event celebrates the building blocks of our community

Surrey firefighter Mike McNamara delivers an emotional speech after being named Community Leader of the Year on Thursday at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. (Beau Simpson/Now-Leader)

SURREY —The Now-Leader’s 15th annual Community Leader Awards celebrated the building blocks of our community and honoured the city’s unsung heroes on Thursday (Nov. 16).

The awards recognize people in our city who selfless, dedicated and courageous – and who may not often receive recognition for it.

The event was held at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel and was hosted by Steve Dooley and Rachel Nelson from Simon Fraser University.

CLICK HERE (flip to page 45) to read about all the nominees and to find out more about the inspiring event.



