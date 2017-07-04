Two Delta elementary students selected for national video competition

If they win, they could go to Ottawa for the Canada’s History Youth Forum this fall

North Delta’s Adil Hussain is one of two Delta students to have their heritage videos entered in the Canada-wide Young Citizens competition. Image: still from Hussain’s video

Two Delta students are putting their video skills to the test against 200 other youth from across Canada in the Young Citizens video contest.

North Delta’s Adil Hussain, Grade 5, has entered his documentary on being a Muslim in Canada.

“Most people think that Islam is a religion of terror and conflict,” Hussain said in his video, “but I wanted to show them the true meaning of this religion.”

Tswwassen’s Amelia Freer, also Grade 5, has entered the competition with her video on the Quebecois artist Joanne Corneau.

The Young Citizens contest is a complement to heritage fairs like the one Delta and Surrey held in April 2017. Both Hussain and Freer created their videos for the Delta/Surrey Heritage Fair.

Contestants, who range in age from 10 to 16 years old, will be reviewed by a panel of judges and the 26 best will receive a trip to Ottawa to attend Canada’s History Youth Forum.

However, only 13 of those 26 will be chosen by the judges. The rest are decided by popular vote on the Young Citizens website (kids.canadashistory.ca/Kids/YoungCitizens/Find-a-Young-Citizen). Votes will be accepted until July 7, 2017.