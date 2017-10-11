Truck shows off Canada’s work for fighting global poverty in Surrey

The exhibit has been traveling across Canada since April, 2015

A look at the ‘Together’ truck that’s traveled 37,000 kilometres across Canada highlighting the work of Canadians in impoverished countries. (Brianna Menzies-Vaught, Surrey Now-Leader contributor)

21 Canadian organizations that are working to fight global poverty are being featured inside of a 1,000 square foot truck.

That truck has been traveling all over the country, promoting the work of non-profit organizations. For the next week, that truck will be making a couple of stops in Surrey.

The Aga Khan Foundation Canada was at Sullivan Heights Secondary School this week presenting their ‘Together’ exhibit. It’s an exhibition that highlights the work of Canadians in tackling issues such as health care, education and gender equality in impoverished countries.

“The exhibit is an eye opener on global development,” said tour manager Francois Grenier. “It shows how Canada helps other countries around the world achieve a better quality of life.”

Visiting the truck brings you into an interactive space filled with photography, film, and audio that highlights the global challenges Canadians are trying to solve.

It provides information about the work of the Aga Khan Foundation Canada and other Canadian organizations who help fight global poverty and look to improve quality of life in impoverished countries.

Aga Khan Foundation Canada is currently working in 15 different countries in Africa and Asia. Some of the work they’ve completed recently includes helping dairy farmers in Bangladesh and tackling a cardiovascular crisis in East Africa.

Since taking off from Toronto in April of 2015, Grenier has been on the road enlightening people about the hard work of Canadians in impoverished countries.

“We’ve been coast to coast almost twice,” said Grenier. “We’ve met tons of great people along the way, and every year it’s gotten bigger and bigger.”

The truck was in Ottawa during Canada’s 150th birthday celebration earlier this year. Since then, the truck has worked its way towards the west coast.

According to their website, the truck has traveled 37,000 kilometres since April, 2015.

The ‘Together’ exhibition will make a stop at Earl Marriot Secondary School next week on Oct. 16th and 17 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.



