The Surrey Food Bank’s Feezah Jaffer. (File photo)

Top 5 items to donate to Surrey Food Bank this Christmas

This is the charity’s wish list for the holiday

’Tis the season — to give, that is.

As always, the Surrey Food Bank is in need of help this holiday.

“Hunger knows no season,” said executive director Feezah Jaffer.

The top five most needed items are:

  • Baby formula
  • Canned protein
  • Diapers (specifically, sizes four to six)
  • Canned vegetables and fruit
  • Whole grain pasta and sauce

The Surrey Food Bank currently serves 14,000 low-income individuals in Surrey and North Delta every month through four distribution centres — an average of 200 families per day.

See also: Surrey Food Bank may move to Guildford

See also: Donations for babies drop at Surrey Food Bank

The charity helps more than 200 babies a week with formula, dairy products, baby food, diapers and healthy snacks.

Forty per cent of its clients are children, the food bank reports, and its new immigrant and refugee clientele is growing.

They also serve more than 100 seniors a week.

Jaffer said the organization is “seeing more of the working poor people and families at minimum wage incomes who can’t make ends meet.”

The food bank is located at 10732 City Pkwy.


