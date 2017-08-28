Cloverdale’s Bose Corn Maze celebrates Canada 150

The Surrey corn maze is now open for the season

The Bose Corn Maze is now open for the season and this year, the corn has been cut into an image that honours Canada’s 150th birthday.

Each year, a different design is chosen for Cloverdale’s number one agricultural attraction.

Past years have featured mazes done in the shape of the Grey Cup logo, Hockey Canada and another in celebration of the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 40th anniversary.

The maze will run from Aug. 26 to Oct 9 this year.

The Cloverdale attraction is among the last three “big ones” in the region, operator Mike Bose told the Now-Leader a few years ago, along with one in Chilliwack and another in Pitt Meadows.

All three debuted at the turn of the century, when several more were in operation locally.

“For those other ones, the ones no longer open, the corn was grown only to make the maze,” Bose said.

“People who come to a farm like this to participate in agri-tourism, they want it to be real – corn for harvest. That’s the case for us and the other two.”

Since 1999, the Bose Corn Maze at 64th Avenue and 156th Street has been welcoming visitors from across Canada and as far away as Europe, the United States and Australia to get lost in their 25 acres of corn.

By answering a series of trivia questions, posted at corn trail intersections, you will find your way through the two-part maze.

Visit Bosecornmaze.com for hours of operation and ticket pricing.