The annual “Surrey Remembers” event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11. (Photo: surrey.ca)

‘Surrey Remembers’ ceremony to be live-streamed next to museum construction site this year

All Remembrance Day-related indoor activities moved to Surrey Archives on Nov. 11

Surrey’s Remembrance Day event will have a slightly different look and feel this year.

As usual, the city’s largest such ceremony will take place at the Cloverdale Cenotaph on Saturday, Nov. 11, starting at 10:25 a.m.

However, the closure of the Museum of Surrey, due to year-long renovation work there, means all indoor events that day will be shifted to the Surrey Archives building.

• READ MORE: $15.7-million Surrey Museum expansion to begin Monday, from July 2017.

Attendees are invited to “warm up” there from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for “family-friendly activities, including refreshments, crafts, wartime displays and the opportunity to write postcards for war veterans,” according to event planners with Heritage Surrey.

The museum parking lot is closed due to construction, but free public parking is available throughout Cloverdale and at Cloverdale Traditional Elementary, 17857 56th Ave., Surrey.

The “Surrey Remembers” ceremony, organized by Cloverdale Legion, will be live-streamed on Heritage Surrey’s Facebook page. More event details are posted at surrey.ca/heritage, or call 604-592-6956.

The $15.7-million Museum of Surrey expansion and rebranding project officially started last July. Close to 12,000 square feet of space will be added to the museum’s current footprint, tripling the size of the Kids Explore Zone, creating an Indigenous Hall, to be completed by collaborating with Surrey’s Indigenous communities, and making room for a feature gallery that will be able to host national and international exhibitions.


