Surrey Police Officer of the Year award finalists named

Award winners to be saluted at gala dinner event on Oct. 5

Guests strike a pose during the 2016 Surrey Police Officer of the Year Awards at the Sheraton hotel in Guildford. (File photo)

Surrey Board of Trade has announced nominees for the 2017 Surrey Police Officer of the Year awards.

The 21st annual event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford hotel.

Host of the formal dinner gala will be Steve Darling, a BC Liberal candidate in the last provincial election who recently took a job as show co-host on the new Sportsnet 650 all-sports radio station in Vancouver.

More than 50 nominations were received in eight categories for this year’s POY awards, which recognize Surrey RCMP and Auxiliary officers, civilian employees, volunteers and business representatives. Nominees were judged for their innovation, commitment, contribution and perseverance.

The 2017 award finalists, by category:

ARNOLD SILZER COMMUNITY POLICING INITIATIVE AWARD

Car 67

Mini-Blue Program

Surrey Outreach Team

POLICE TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD

B Watch Missing Person Response Team

Training Section

Youth Section

POLICE AND BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Karen Klein, ICBC

Lookout Emergency Aid Society

Stephen Boyd, Surrey Schools

MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR AWARD

Amanda Schenk

Susan Stickley

Jana Stocker

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD

James Ram

Roger Reid

Tally Wade

AUXILIARY CONSTABLE OF THE YEAR AWARD

Auxiliary Constable Terry Mann

Auxiliary Constable Karen Summers

Auxiliary Constable Ryan Tonogai

POLICE OFFICER OF THE YEAR AWARD- NOMINATED BY PEERS

Corporal Carl Garlinski

Sergeant Alison Good

Sergeant Heather Matthew

POLICE OFFICER OF THE YEAR AWARD – NOMINATED BY COMMUNITY

Corporal David Fouche

Sergeant Jennifer Schiffner

Sergeant Winston Shorey