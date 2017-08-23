Surrey Police Officer of the Year award finalists named

Surrey Board of Trade has announced nominees for the 2017 Surrey Police Officer of the Year awards.
The 21st annual event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford hotel.
Host of the formal dinner gala will be Steve Darling, a BC Liberal candidate in the last provincial election who recently took a job as show co-host on the new Sportsnet 650 all-sports radio station in Vancouver.
More than 50 nominations were received in eight categories for this year’s POY awards, which recognize Surrey RCMP and Auxiliary officers, civilian employees, volunteers and business representatives. Nominees were judged for their innovation, commitment, contribution and perseverance.
The 2017 award finalists, by category:
ARNOLD SILZER COMMUNITY POLICING INITIATIVE AWARD
Mini-Blue Program
Surrey Outreach Team
POLICE TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD
B Watch Missing Person Response Team
Training Section
Youth Section
POLICE AND BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD
Karen Klein, ICBC
Lookout Emergency Aid Society
Stephen Boyd, Surrey Schools
MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR AWARD
Amanda Schenk
Susan Stickley
Jana Stocker
VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD
James Ram
Roger Reid
Tally Wade
AUXILIARY CONSTABLE OF THE YEAR AWARD
Auxiliary Constable Terry Mann
Auxiliary Constable Karen Summers
Auxiliary Constable Ryan Tonogai
POLICE OFFICER OF THE YEAR AWARD- NOMINATED BY PEERS
Corporal Carl Garlinski
Sergeant Alison Good
Sergeant Heather Matthew
POLICE OFFICER OF THE YEAR AWARD – NOMINATED BY COMMUNITY
Corporal David Fouche
Sergeant Jennifer Schiffner
Sergeant Winston Shorey