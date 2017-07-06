Surrey playboxes aim to ‘unleash the fun’

City makes play equipment available for community use in parks

The City of Surrey has equipped several local parks with ‘Live 5-2-1-0 Playboxes’ which are secure storage boxes filled with sports and play equipment available for community access and use. (Contributed photo)

Playboxes have arrived at several City of Surrey parks.

The secure, ‘Live 5-2-1-0 Playboxes’ are filled with sports and play equipment for park users, with the goal of encouraging physical activity and outdoor play.

According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon, seven parks currently have the boxes – Bakerview Park, Holly Park, Bridgeview Community Centre Park, Starr Park, Maple Green Park, T.E. Scott Park and Panorama Village Park – and four more parks (Guildford Heights Park, Hjorth Road Park, Hawthorne Park and Hummingbird Park) are to receive playboxes this month, through funding from United Way Avenues of Change.

The new locations are to be staffed to help lead children in fun and educational activities, the release states.

“The ‘Live 5-2-1-0 Playboxes’ are in partnership with SCOPE, a BC Children’s Hospital’s initiative which seeks to promote healthy weights among children. SCOPE endorses the evidence-based ‘5-2-1-0’ message – eat ‘5’ servings of fruit and vegetables each day, no more than ‘2’ hours of screen time, play actively at least ‘1’ hour, and choose ‘0’ sugary drinks a day – as simple, easy-to-follow guidelines for making healthy lifestyle choices,” the release states.

Access to the boxes is free by registering online at beactive@surrey.ca or calling 604-501-5100. A lock code will be shared with participants; play equipment is to be returned to the boxes after each use.

For more information, visit www.surrey.ca/playbox