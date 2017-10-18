Surrey libraries welcome patrons for tea

The Cloverdale Library will be holding a tea on Oct. 26

October is Canadian Library month and Surrey Libraries is celebrating by inviting patrons in to local libraries for tea and light snacks.

Join the free event at the Cloverdale Library on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Tea will be served on the main floor of the library, located at 5642 176A Street. For more information, visit surreylibraries.ca.

Other Customer Appreciation Tea events will take place throughout Surrey in October as well, including:

Semiahmoo Library

Thursday, Oct. 19, 4:30 – 6 p.m.

City Centre Library

Friday, Oct. 20, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Port Kells Library

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2 –3:30 p.m.

Strawberry Hill Library

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 1 –3 p.m.

Fleetwood Library

Thursday, Oct. 26, 1:30 –2:30 p.m.

Cloverdale Library

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2 – 3 p.m.