Children attending the event take their turn at trying out new dance moves with Shyama-Priya Singh from the Wild Moccasin Dancers. (Submitted photo)

Surrey Art Gallery enjoys ‘fun and welcoming’ family Sundays

The next Family Sunday event will take place on March 18th, 2018

Sunday is often a day for the family.

Unless you’re a hard-working member of the Now-Leader, of course.

The Surrey Art Gallery gave families an event for them to attend with their children last Sunday when they hosted their ‘Family Sunday’ event.

“The event offers those young and young at heart exciting opportunities to create are with exhibiting artists and art educators,” said Alison Rajah, Curator of Education and Engagement for the Surrey Art Gallery.

“The Surrey Art Gallery is a fun and welcoming place,” said Rajah.

One of the main attractions of the event was the “Sensing the Land” theme that was a part of the Ground Signals exhibition. Families were able to weave there own wearable art book, sculpt a personal listening vessel, and work on both clay and pastel drawings, among other activities.

The Wild Moccasin Dancers and Streetrich Hip-Hop also put on an interactive activity where visitors could dance with the groups.

Rajah encourages families to visit the gallery for free throughout the year. They have “ArtThinker” stations where visitors can learn more about the exhibitions by making their own art in the gallery.

The next Family Sunday event is on March 18th, 2018.


