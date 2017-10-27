South Surrey student lauded for innovation

Contributed photo Members of the team that received five SHAD awards Oct. 26 included (top, left to right) Armaan Marwaha, Hugo Yin, Saad Baig, Obi Aghamelu, Ulla Hagomer and Yvaine Stelmack, along with (bottom, left to right) Abby Hacket, Megan Scarlett, Bhuvna Dalal and Mika Lu.

South Surrey student Hugo Yin and his team of 11 high school students from across Canada were honoured Thursday evening for creating roof shingles that are designed to repel heat in the summer, and insulate homes in the winter.

The colour-changing technology turns the shingles white when it’s warm outside to reflect sunlight and keep consumers’ homes cool.

In the winter, the shingles turn black to attract the sun’s heat.

Hugo and his team won five award categories, including the SHAD Innovators of the Year, at an award ceremony at Ryerson University in Toronto.

SHAD is a Canadian summer program for high-achieving high school students across the country.