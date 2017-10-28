South Surrey family to transform home into haunted house

Donations to be used to help a family in India

A South Surrey family will turn their home into a haunted house this Halloween. (Contributed photo)

A South Surrey family will scare “the living daylights” out of you for a good cause.

The Purewal family, who live on 3 Avenue, are transforming their property into a haunted house this Halloween.

Families out trick-or-treating are welcome to walk through the evil-circus themed landscape, and are asked if they would like to make a donation.

Money collected through the event will be used to help bring a family out of poverty in India, a cause Padee Purewal has been passionate about since a trip to the country a few years ago.

On vacation, Purewal saw a young family living under a lean-to made of twigs and garbage bags.

“I just watched this kid screaming and screaming. It was just devastating. We must be able to do something,” Purewal told Peace Arch News last week.

The plan, Purewal said, is to raise money and go back to India and find one of these young families and help the child get through school.

“Literally pay for their boarding school so they can go there, get an education. Hopefully get a job, go back and bring their whole family out of the poverty trap. That’s the idea,” he said.

The haunted house will be open during trick-or-treating hours on Halloween night.

“It’s a family neighbourhood where we live, the street itself is crazy. I don’t know how many hundreds of kids we had last year,” he said, adding that it’s the third year he’s transformed his property into a haunted house.