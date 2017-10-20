Sherrie Stockley and her husband Robert McGonigle, 71. Five years ago, McGonigle was diagnosed with a rare-form of cancer. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey couple organize march for rare cancer

Vancouver Multiple Myeloma March to be held this Sunday in Burnaby

To raise awareness for a rare, incurable form of cancer, South Surrey resident Sherrie Stockley will lead the first-ever Vancouver Multiple Myeloma March this Sunday.

Stockley describes multiple myeloma as a cancer of plasma cells that are found in bone marrow. Her husband, Robert McGonigle, 71, was diagnosed with the disease five years ago.

“His spirit and energy level is amazing considering what he goes through, he’s such a positive person,” Stockley said.

McGonigle went through three years of treatment, and had complete kidney failure caused by the myeloma. He has to go to Surrey Memorial Hospital four times a week for dialyses, and each session lasts about four hours.

“They don’t call it remission, they just kind of say it’s at bay. He still takes a maintenance drug that keeps things at a level that’s not active. He gets checked every three months for a change in his blood work.”

Stockley said there are many challenges of doing dialysis, however, “if it weren’t for the dialysis he wouldn’t be here today.”

Although the disease is incurable, it is treatable, she said.

A trouble with the disease is that patients may become resistant to certain drug therapies. Canada, compared to the United States, has fewer approved treatment options, Stockley said.

“There are a whole realm of drugs not approved yet… Eventually, that’s what happens to people with myeloma, they just become resistant to drugs and that’s one of the reasons why it’s incurable.”

Money from the event, scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Burnaby Lake Rowing Club, will go to Myeloma Canada.

More on the event can be found at myelomamarch.ca

Previous story
Dove release in Surrey: ‘Cathartic experience’ for mom grieving son’s death
Next story
White Rock Baha’is celebrate religion’s 200th year

Just Posted

Simone Biles biographic movie filming in Cloverdale

Filming is taking place between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20

Police incident in South Surrey’s Grandview Corners

Officers are on the scene

City report says ‘approval of the electors was obtained’ to remove Hawthorne Park from reserve

Save Hawthorne Park group vows to continue its fight

New private school proposed for South Surrey

Thirty-acre site once eyed for entertainment and gaming complex

South Surrey couple organize march for rare cancer

Vancouver Multiple Myeloma March to be held this Sunday in Burnaby

Busy Highway 99 junction not yet a priority for province

City of Surrey says it’s ready to fund project

Man steals police car, goes for a ‘slow’ ride

Mission RCMP say the motive of the theft is unknown

‘God is a Scottish Drag Queen’ comedy show playing Surrey has drawn flak elsewhere

In Mike Delamont’s solo show, ‘God’ is portrayed as a middle-aged, Scottish auntie

White Rock Baha’is celebrate religion’s 200th year

Faith group to hold event today

Dodgers punch ticket to World Series

This will be the first time the Los Angles Dodgers have made it to the World Series since 1988.

NEW MUSIC VIDEO: Fionn’s ‘Skeleton’ features White Rock twin sisters

Lyric video for song crafted by 604 Records-signed musicians

Surf group winning the war on plastic bags

The Tofino Co-op will no longer provide plastic bags, following in the footsteps of the Ucluelet location that already made the change earlier this year.

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

VIDEO: Body discovered at scene of dumpster fire behind Langley City mall

Area behind furniture store taped off after firefighters find deceased woman while battling blaze

Most Read