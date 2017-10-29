A competitor displays impeccable stomping technique at the annual Grape Stomp fundraiser for charity at the Township 7 winery in Langley. Money raised went to support Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon. Dan Ferguson Langley Times.

SLIDESHOW: Stomping grapes for charity in Langley

A messy, fun fundraiser at Township 7 winery

A team of seven were all wearing shark hats and shirts with the days of the week.

Asked what they were, one said “Shark Week (the television special), of course.”

There were also pirates, nerds, witches and other Halloween-appropriate costumes on display at the seventh annual grape stomp at the Township 7 Winery in south Langley on Saturday and Sunday.

Teams competed in a timed event where they grabbed grapes, dumped them in buckets and take turns stomping them into mush in order to fill bottles.

Prizes were awarded for “Top Stomp” or “Best Costume.”

A portion of the entry fees went to Ronald McDonald House Charities of B.C.

For over 30 years, Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon have been providing accommodation for seriously ill children and their families when they must travel to Vancouver for their child’s major treatment.

The charity opened a new 73-bedroom house on the grounds of B.C. Children’s Hospital two years ago which serves 2,500 families each year in spacious suites with private washrooms.

Some of the winery’s other fundraising events include their annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Father’s Day Wine & Swine, and the Easter egg hunt.

READ MORE: Langley winery goes to New York

READ MORE: Langley fundraiser aims to help make us “unbreakable”


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Little Doug’ recognized by Surrey for saving 148 lives

Just Posted

SLIDESHOW: Stomping grapes for charity in Langley

A messy, fun fundraiser at Township 7 winery

Murray resigns from Pitt Meadows council after sexual assault conviction

Mayor John Becker met with Murray on Sunday.

UPDATE: Multiple power outages affecting Surrey, Langley

Over 3,000 people are without power in Clayton Heights and Langley according to B.C. Hydro

Surrey’s star forward Mikayla Hamilton leading the way for Douglas College

Hamilton was named PACWEST women soccer’s player of the year

‘Little Doug’ recognized by Surrey for saving 148 lives

Doug Nickerson received a Heart of Our City award from Surrey for reviving overdose victims

VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Fraser Valley Throwdown 2017

Highlights from day one at the CrossFit sports event in Abbotsford

VIDEO: Coquitlam mayor asks province to ‘hurry’ rebuild of old Riverview Hospital

Richard Stewart had just attended a funeral of a young man who died of mental illness

Bernie Sanders says Canadian health care system sets a ‘strong example’ for U.S.

The U.S. senator was in Toronto for a soldout speech

Passenger-only ferry could connect Nanaimo to Vancouver

Island Ferries had bid on the TransLink-offered opportunity

Transport Canada to cut pilot evaluators for large airlines, risking safety: critics

Changes will take place April 1 for airlines with planes that fly more than 50 passengers

BC Liberal leadership candidate stresses community in first Island stops

Dianne Watts continues tour in Victoria on Sunday, Oct. 29

Pink house painted grey in Fort Langley

It was “wrong” says builder who ordered the repaint out frustration with Township

VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

Which movie was your favourite?

COLUMN: Liberal government ignores even its own MPs on supporting Canadian news

With nice words and platitudes, they rejected everything that the Heritage committee recommended

Most Read