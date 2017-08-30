SENIORS’ SCENE: Time to sign up for fall fun

File photo Weekly dances are among activities returning to Kent Street Activity Centre next week.

Registration begins today for all fall recreations programs with White Rock Recreation and Culture.

Registration begins online at 7 a.m., and then 8:30 a.m. for telephone and in person registration.

Do not forget to check in today’s issue of Peace Arch News for a copy of your fall 2017 recreation guide.

• • •

Most of the Kent Street Activity Groups will be returning from the summer break next week, including the Stitch and Chat group, which is always welcoming new members.

Bring along a sewing or knitting project you are working on and drop in and check out this friendly group on Friday Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.

Remember, you can try out any activity group at the centre three times before becoming a paid member.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

A 2017 Recreation and Culture membership is only $19 for the remainder of the year.

• • •

The ever-popular Fresh and Lively Luncheons are held on the first three Fridays of the month at Kent Street Activity Centre.

For more information – and to reserve a seat – contact Come Share Seniors Support Services at 604-531-9400.

Make Friday afternoons a perfect opportunity to socialize, enjoy an afternoon of entertainment and have a nourishing and delicious meal.

First luncheon of the fall is Sept. 8.

• • •

The Kent Street dance committee welcomes you back next Wednesday, Sept. 6 for social dancing to live music.

Singles and couples aged 50-plus are welcome.

Please note the time change beginning this September, with doors now opening at 6:30 p.m. and dancing from 7-10 p.m.

Refreshments served midway. The featured band next week is the Silver Stars.

Cost is $6 for members and $8 for non-members.

Tickets for the Sept. 16 dinner dance will go on sale on Sept. 6.

• • •

On Thursday, Sept. 21, 9:30-11:30 a.m., White Rock Community Policing will be offering a workshop on personal safety.

Reduce the chances of becoming a victim at home, on the street when travelling and in a vehicle.

This workshop will provide tips to keep you safe.

Call 604-541-2199 to register. Workshop is only $5.

• • •

Are you interested in finding out how to meditate but simply do not have the time to commit to a lengthy program?

Join Lynne Edel at Kent Street for only a half-hour every Thursday morning to learn simple breathing practices to help calm your mind.

This short practice is an amazing way to start your day! Class begins Oct. 5. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. Call 604-541-2231.