SENIORS SCENE: Bridge is ‘in’ at Kent Street Activity Centre

Longtime Kent Street Activity Centre volunteer celebrates her 90th birthday at the centre Friday. (Contributed photo)

All White Rock Recreation and Culture bridge groups continue to meet during the summer, so come check us out!

Duplicate Bridge (unsanctioned) Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at Centennial Arena welcomes all experienced players with a partner.

Fun bridge Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. at Kent Street Activity Centre is good for those players who have recently learned the game and would like some practice.

Contract bridge Tuesdays from 1-3:30 p.m. at the White Rock Community Centre and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. at the Kent Street Centre is for advanced players.

Partner’s Bridge, Fridays 6-10 p.m. is also at the Kent Street Centre and welcomes all advanced level players.

A White Rock Recreation and Culture membership is required to join. No membership? Drop in three times before purchasing one.

Call 604-541-2231 for more.

• • •

Canada Day by the Bay presented by Amica at White Rock is taking place Saturday, July 1 along the White Rock waterfront.

Bring the grandkids kids down to the Kids Zone at East Beach between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for the kids zone sea stage, face painting, sand art, and family sand sculpting beginning at noon.

West Beach will be buzzing with live music from 11 a m., and at 10 p.m., with a grand finale fireworks display at dusk.

For more information, visit www.whiterockcity.ca/CanadaDay

• • •

Kent Street Activity Centre has space on an upcoming excursion Monday, July 24, to Theatre Under the Stars.

Enjoy the delightful 1928 musical The Drowsy Chaperone in this unique outdoor theatre in the heart of Stanley Park.

To find out what other 55-plus excursions still have space, visit www.whiterockcity.ca/register

• • •

You are never too old to volunteer, and Sheila Homsted is a shining example of this, celebrating her 90th birthday at the Kent Street Activity Centre this week.

Shelia has been an active volunteer in the Kent Street coffee shop for 11 years and has no plans to stop. If you have some time to share with others, Kent Street Centre offers volunteer opportunities in the coffee shop, as computer instructors, mini bus drivers, fundraisers and special event helpers.

Call 604-541-2231.

• • •

The last Kent Street Centre Wednesday night dance before the summer break is this week.

Singles and couples aged 50-plus are welcome. Don’t be shy; there are mixer dances to get you acquainted.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with dancing from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Refreshments served midway.

• • •

Kent Street Activity Centre will be closed on Monday, July 3.

Happy 150th Birthday, Canada!

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.