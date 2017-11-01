The Semiahmoo Foundation raised close to $60,000 for affordable and inclusive housing in South Surrey at its Gala of Shooting Stars event Oct. 21. (Contributed photo)

Semiahmoo Foundation raises $60,000 for affordable housing

Money to be used for affordable, inclusive housing in South Surrey area

The Semiahmoo Foundation raised close to $60,000 last month for affordable and inclusive housing in South Surrey at its Gala of Shooting Stars event.

Held at Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club, the Oct. 21 event – a spinoff of the foundation’s Taste of BC’s Finest fundraiser –attracted 210 people.

A Taste of BC’s Finest, which ran consecutively for 12 years, was not held last year as the foundation brainstormed ways to revamp the annual fundraiser, said event planner Deena Safi.

The new gala featured about 10 vendors for a wine and cocktail tasting reception that led into a three-course dinner. It featured a speaking program where they could highlight South Surrey’s Chorus development – a 71-unit, $15.4-million building for people with developmental disabilities and units of affordable rental housing that launched one year ago after 13 years of planning.

Money raised through the gala is dedicated to a construction similar to the Chorus development.

Safi said Semiahmoo House owns land in South Surrey for the proposed project.

“We’d like to duplicate and better that model,” she said. “We want to rebuild a second unit like that. We do have properties and land and stuff that we’re considering.”

 

Chorus apartment tenants and recipients of support from Semiahmoo House Society Stacey, Krista, Jason and Alexa. (Contributed photo)

Semiahmoo Foundation ambassador Larry Shareski and Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux. (Contributed photo)

Semiahmoo House Society executive director Doug Tennant holds a light for guest speaker Michaela Robinson at the Semiahmoo Gala event Oct. 21. (Contributed photo)

The Semiahmoo Foundation raised close to $60,000 for affordable and inclusive housing in South Surrey at its Gala of Shooting Stars event Oct. 21. (Contributed photo)

The Semiahmoo Foundation raised close to $60,000 for affordable and inclusive housing in South Surrey at its Gala of Shooting Stars event Oct. 21.

The Semiahmoo Foundation raised close to $60,000 for affordable and inclusive housing in South Surrey at its Gala of Shooting Stars event Oct. 21. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: Surrey couple carves 300-pound pumpkin
Next story
Surrey Halloween costumes: From ET to Cabbage Patch to a bucket of KFC chicken

Just Posted

Surrey Halloween costumes: From ET to Cabbage Patch to a bucket of KFC chicken

Surrey residents sure got creative this Halloween, and had the photos to prove it

Worker injured in Surrey after contacting electrical lines

The victim suffered burns after his utility bucket contacted the 25KV lines

UPDATE: Hacker threatens to release UFV student information if not paid ransom

Threats to release students’ personal information

VIDEO: Surrey couple carves 300-pound pumpkin

It’s an annual Halloween tradition for the Cloverdale couple

Tuesday saw typical Halloween night in Surrey

Police are reporting no major crimes from Tuesday night, which saw 375 calls for service.

Surrey urged to address light pollution after fountain lit up 17th floor condo

A Surrey resident wants city council to ‘lead the way’ in light pollution as city continues to grow

Surrey police canvass Salmon Arm regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

Potters’ big Christmas store opens for the season on Cloverdale-Langley border

Biz is billed as ‘Western Canada’s largest and most fantastically festive Christmas store’

Giants paying tribute to war heroes by wearing Vimy Ridge jerseys this weekend

Vancouver players pay respect to military in home-and-home series against Kamloops

Dodgers beat Astros 3-1, force World Series to Game 7

Game 7 takes place Wednesday night

Crisis phones on Alex Fraser Bridge now operational

The six phones will connect callers to the Fraser Health Crisis Line or the Vancouver Distress Line

Alex Fraser Bridge to get snow removal system by January

The cable collar system will cost $5 million

Unknown green opiate causes 7 overdoses in Vancouver

Health authority warns users not to do drugs alone

Downed line knocks out power to 20,000 homes in Langley

Affected neighbourhoods in Lower Mainland also include Mission, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Abbotsford

Most Read