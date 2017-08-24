Selling burgers for MS a special cause for Langley manager

Having family with MS makes the fundraiser a personal effort.

Burgers to Beat MS day is particularly important to the manager of one Langley A&W restaurant.

Vicki Kelm manager of the outlet on 200th Street near the Willowbrook Mall, has two close family members with multiple sclerosis.

“It means the world to me,” she said of the event.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, A&W outlets in Canada are donating $2 from every Teen Burger sold to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

Outside of the 200th Street A&W, a prize wheel was set up, allowing people to spin for donations and win small prizes. Donations were also being accepted in store.

According to John Archibald, a vice president with A&W who was helping out in Langley Thursday, the local store was on track to sell 700 Teen Burgers by the end of the dinner rush.

“That’s when we sell a lot of Teen Burgers,” he said.

Nationally, the effort is being supported by Christine Sinclair, a two-time Olympic bronze medal winner and Canadas women’s national soccer team captain.

Sinclair’s mother Sandi also has MS.

Multiple Sclerosis attacks the central nervous system and often affects balance and mobility, as well as vision and memory.

It can cause a slow and steady decline in physical abilities, or it can come and go for years.

The cause of MS remains unknown, and there is no cure for the disease. Canada has the highest rate of MS in the world.