More than 300 Picnic on the Pier revellers raised $56,100 for the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Wednesday evening, to go towards a planned hospice residence and residential-care facility that ‘breaks ground ’ this afternoon.

Landmark Premiere Properties, the developer of three planned 24-storey residential buildings in White Rock’s downtown core, hosted its second annual event, after the inaugural Picnic on the Pier raised more than $33,000 for the foundation.