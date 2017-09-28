Run for the Cure is happening at Bear Creek Park this Sunday.

CIBC’s Run for the Cure at Bear Creek Park in Surrey, from 2015. (Joseph Boaz/Surrey Now-Leader File Photo)

This 20th anniversary of the event that focuses on raising money for breast cancer research.

Approximately 1,000 participants will take part in the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure this Sunday, Oct. 1 at Bear Creek Park.

The event raises money for breast cancer research, support services, health education and advocacy programs. Participants can either complete a five-kilometre run or a one-kilometre walk.

This is the 20th anniversary of CIBC’s Run for the Cure, which now includes 100,000 participants from across Canada. These events across the country raise $17 million per year.

Since it’s inception, more than $360 million has been invested into breast cancer research by the Canadian Cancer Society and the former Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.

These generous donations from over the years have funded more than 1,000 breast cancer research projects.

There is still time to register for the event if you haven’t yet. You can register by clicking here.

Opening ceremonies start at 9:30 a.m., and the run starts at 10 a.m.



