Robots rolled out at Langley library

The Sphero is arriving for its debut this Thursday.

Langley City Library is prepared for an invasion of small, round robots this Thursday, July 20.

As part of the launch of the Sphero SPRK+ robotic balls, a special launch event will be held Thursday, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled,” said Deborah Kendze, community librarian at Langley City.

Library card holders can check out Sphero SPRK+ robots.

“They go out for three weeks, exactly like a book,” said Kendze.

She noted that users have to take good care of them. They cost slightly more to replace than a book, if they are damaged.

It may take a while to get one.

There are 25 Sphero SPRK+ robots in the system, and 324 holds as of Monday.

The robots are part of an ongoing program to check out more than just books and media.

The Fraser Valley Regional Library system already has 70 ukeleles which can be checked out.

After the Spheros, the next category being considered is telescopes, said Kendze.

The small spherical robots, made by the same company that created the BB-8 droid for Star Wars: Episode VII – The ForceAwakens, are app-enabled and designed to inspire curiosity, creativity and invention.

Wrapped in a hard plastic shell, a Sphero is durable and waterproof.

When connected to Sphero Edu, a social coding app, it becomes a tool for learning, fostering the learning of coding and STEAM (Science,Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) principles for all ages.

The Spheros will circulate throughout FVRL’s 25 libraries. Each will come in a kit that includes a Sphero SPRK+, inductive charging base, charging cable, and protractor.