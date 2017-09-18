Record-breaking Terry Fox Run raises $37,000

Participants leave the starting line at Sunday’s Terry Fox Run at South Surrey Athletic Park. The event – dubbed by organizers as the most successful in the history of the local run – raised $37,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation. (Contributed photo)

Sunday’s Terry Fox Run in South Surrey was the most successful in the history of the local event, according to organizers.

The annual run – which for 20 years has been hosted locally by the Rotary Club of White Rock – was held at South Surrey Athletic Park, and saw “300 or so” participants lace up for the event, raising $37,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation.

“In all respects, Sunday’s South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run was one for the records,” event organizer Van Scoffield told Peace Arch News in an email. “Today’s event was, by a wide margin, the most successful in memory.”

Historically, the South Surrey run raises between $10,000-$15,000, Scoffield told PAN last week. This year’s event was boosted, however, by an anonymous donor, who pledged to match all donations up to $15,000, as well as a large donation from Hugh & McKinnon Realty, whose Terry Fox Run team raised $4,000 for the cause.

“These special donations put us over the top,” Scoffield said.

Scoffield was also quick to point out that a number of youngsters were at the event Sunday, participating in their first-ever Terry Fox Run, while other event “veterans” – such as Aart Looye and John White – had never missed a run, and were participating for a 37th straight year.

White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin and Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies also took part in the event.