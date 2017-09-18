Record-breaking Terry Fox Run raises $37,000

Sunday’s Terry Fox Run in South Surrey was the most successful in the history of the local event, according to organizers.
The annual run – which for 20 years has been hosted locally by the Rotary Club of White Rock – was held at South Surrey Athletic Park, and saw “300 or so” participants lace up for the event, raising $37,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation.
“In all respects, Sunday’s South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run was one for the records,” event organizer Van Scoffield told Peace Arch News in an email. “Today’s event was, by a wide margin, the most successful in memory.”
Historically, the South Surrey run raises between $10,000-$15,000, Scoffield told PAN last week. This year’s event was boosted, however, by an anonymous donor, who pledged to match all donations up to $15,000, as well as a large donation from Hugh & McKinnon Realty, whose Terry Fox Run team raised $4,000 for the cause.
“These special donations put us over the top,” Scoffield said.
Scoffield was also quick to point out that a number of youngsters were at the event Sunday, participating in their first-ever Terry Fox Run, while other event “veterans” – such as Aart Looye and John White – had never missed a run, and were participating for a 37th straight year.
White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin and Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies also took part in the event.