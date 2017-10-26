Photo from last year’s “Rad Santa” event. (Photo: BLUSH Photography)

‘Rad Santa’ photo ops in Christmas-themed fundraiser at Surrey nursery

Twins Cancer team hosts one-day event in November

SURREY — A “Rad Santa” event organized by Twins Cancer Fundraising returns to Potters Nursery (the one on the Surrey-Langley border) on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The one-day fundraiser – planned by those who stage the annual Gone Country benefit concert in Cloverdale every July – involves a decorated “toy shed” and photos with the big man in red, with donations going to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice in Abbotsford.

The outdoor event includes lights, hot chocolate and heat lamps to keep guests warm.

Guests are invited to bring their “furry friends” for photos from 4 to 5 p.m., with children and family welcome from 5 to 8 p.m., at 19158 48th Ave., Surrey.

Event sponsors are BLUSH Photography, Potters Nursery and Sammy J’s Grill & Bar.

For more details, visit facebook.com/TwinsCancerFundraising or twinscancerfundraising.com.

Previous story
Delta farms: ‘We live with change’
Next story
VIDEO: Step inside a glassblower’s world

Just Posted

Surrey’s premiere glassblower keeping an eye on the future

Robert Parkes’ says he’d be ‘more than happy to teach’ in the right setting

Seven-hour Surrey council meeting delays decisions

Public hearings focus on private school, live-work project, South Campbell and more

TRASHED: Tackling Surrey’s problem with illegal dumping

SECOND IN A SERIES: Efforts to try to keep the City of Parks clean

Woman, child taken to hospital after three-car crash in Surrey

Police say crash at 176th Street and 88th Avenue this morning involved three cars

Surrey considering ‘7,000’ to ‘10,000’ seat hockey arena

Local investor in preliminary talks with city about building an arena for hockey and concerts

VIDEO: Step inside a glassblower’s world

Surrey civic treasure award winner Robert Parkes shows the Now-Leader his glassblowing studio

Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to ‘fire hazard’

Recalled after 36 reports of overheating motors, posing fire risk

Axe-wielding Keremeos hero describes toddler’s rescue

“I searched under the water for what I thought would be shoulder straps”

‘The Gospel Side of Elvis’ concert in Surrey by quartet with family connections to Presley

Nashville-based singer tells stories about growing up near the iconic rocker

Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down

David Murray said potential appeal is still months away.

VIDEO: CFL wish granted to Kelowna senior

A stroke prevented the former Calgary player from attending a game, so Telus brought it to him

‘Rad Santa’ photo ops in Christmas-themed fundraiser at Surrey nursery

Twins Cancer team hosts one-day event in November

B.C.’s youth in foster care need more help to do well in school: watchdog

Representative for Children and Youth looked at test results and graduation rates

Protesters gather at Vernon court during Sagmoen appearance

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, in custody for firearms-related charges, is also linked to police search

Most Read