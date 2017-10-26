‘Rad Santa’ photo ops in Christmas-themed fundraiser at Surrey nursery

SURREY — A “Rad Santa” event organized by Twins Cancer Fundraising returns to Potters Nursery (the one on the Surrey-Langley border) on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The one-day fundraiser – planned by those who stage the annual Gone Country benefit concert in Cloverdale every July – involves a decorated “toy shed” and photos with the big man in red, with donations going to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice in Abbotsford.

The outdoor event includes lights, hot chocolate and heat lamps to keep guests warm.

Guests are invited to bring their “furry friends” for photos from 4 to 5 p.m., with children and family welcome from 5 to 8 p.m., at 19158 48th Ave., Surrey.

Event sponsors are BLUSH Photography, Potters Nursery and Sammy J’s Grill & Bar.

For more details, visit facebook.com/TwinsCancerFundraising or twinscancerfundraising.com.