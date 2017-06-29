Pranksters list Elgin Park Secondary for sale

Craigslist ad says ‘ask for JJ’ – principal Jeff Johnstone notes to staff “this is funny!”

In what appears to be an end-of-school-year grad prank, Elgin Park Secondary has been listed for sale on Craigslist.

“Elgin Park Secondary School For Sale!!” the online posting reads.

“Selling cuz my family and I are moving out and have no use for it now. Built in 1994 and we’ve been living in it since 2012, still in great condition!!! Value is priceless but asking $2017 obo.”

The ad notes to contact asap and to “ask for JJ” – which coincidentally are the same initials as Jeff Johnstone, principal of the South Surrey school.

Johnston took the prank in stride – “this is funny!” – warning his staff via email to be on the lookout for pranks.

“We may have a new landlord next school year,” he wrote.

If proven to be a grad prank, it wasn’t the only one in the Surrey School District this year. Last week, Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary students in Cloverdale took over their school parking lot, making it nearly impossible for their teachers to access parking stalls.

The Elgin Park ad was posted Tuesday, just in time for last day of school the next day.